Ivan McGlone Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Legendary Russell football coach Ivan McGlone has Died.

Kentucky High School Sports History @KYHSHistory Legendary Russell football coach Ivan McGlone has passed away. He won 316 games in his career as well as state titles in ’78 and ’05. Pictured on November 25, 1978 as Russell defeated Woodford Co to win the 3A title.

