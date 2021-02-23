Ivan Pakkiri Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Ivan Pakkiri has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

With great sadness we regret to inform the poker community of the passing of Ivan Pakkiri our most recent Freeze Out Champion. A wonderful man, poker player and friend. In this time, we would like to send our condolences to his family and friends.



