IVF insurance coverage: Health Specialist Seeks Insurance Coverage for IVF Therapy

Health Expert Calls for Insurance Coverage for IVF Treatment

A health expert has called on the government to provide insurance coverage for persons undergoing in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment. The Chief Medical Director of Deda Hospital, Dr. Sunday Onuh, made this call during the launch of the Radiography Unit of the hospital.

Lack of Fertility Treatment Coverage

According to Dr. Onuh, the government has not taken fertility treatment seriously, as many insurance companies in the health sector belittle or overlook the fertility aspect and don’t want to get involved. This has left many people struggling to afford IVF treatment, as they have to pay out of pocket.

High Cost of IVF Treatment

Dr. Onuh also lamented the high import duty on IVF products, which has made the cost of treatment very high. He called on the government to reduce the import duty on the products and provide forex for importation, so that they could stop patronising the black market. This would make IVF more affordable for people who need it.

The Latest in Medical Imaging

During the launch, Dr. Onuh also spoke about the newly-acquired Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine at Deda Hospital. He said, “The MRI machine is the latest specification, and makes medical imaging conspicuous and sharp when you need to make a diagnosis with sharp imaging. It’s faster than the specifications that have been in existence…”

Why Insurance Coverage Matters

IVF treatment can be expensive, and without insurance coverage, many people can’t afford it. Insurance coverage for IVF treatment would make it more accessible for people who need it. It would also remove the financial strain that many couples face when trying to conceive.

Insurance coverage would also make it easier for people to plan for their treatment. With insurance, people can budget for their IVF treatment without worrying about unexpected expenses or the financial burden of treatment. This can reduce the stress that couples face when trying to conceive, which can improve their chances of success.

The Importance of Accessible Treatment

Access to IVF treatment is essential for couples struggling with infertility. Infertility can be a difficult and emotional journey, and IVF treatment can provide hope for couples who want to start a family. However, when treatment is not accessible, it can lead to feelings of hopelessness and despair.

Providing insurance coverage for IVF treatment would not only make it more accessible, but it would also show that the government is taking fertility treatment seriously. It would demonstrate that the government is committed to helping couples struggling with infertility and making it easier for them to start a family.

The Need for Affordable Treatment

Reducing the cost of IVF treatment is also essential for making it more accessible to people who need it. The high cost of treatment can be a barrier for many couples, and it can prevent them from seeking the treatment they need.

By reducing import duty on IVF products and providing forex for importation, the government can make IVF treatment more affordable. This would enable more people to access the treatment they need and improve their chances of success.

Conclusion

Providing insurance coverage for IVF treatment and reducing the cost of treatment are essential steps towards making it more accessible to people who need it. It’s time for the government to take fertility treatment seriously and provide the support that couples struggling with infertility need.

