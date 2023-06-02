“IVF treatment tips”: How to Ensure a Healthier IVF Treatment in 5 Steps

KhushKhabriWithIVF: Making IVF Healthier for Mothers and Children

India has recently become the most populous country in the world, and fertility concerns have become a major issue. According to the World Health Organization, one in six couples is dealing with some form of infertility. In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) remains the most effective method of achieving fertility. However, there have been concerns and risks associated with IVF that have been much talked about. But what if we could mitigate the risks, learn from nature, and make the process of IVF as patient-friendly and risk-free as possible?

Dr. Richa Jagtap, Co-Medical Director of ART Fertility Clinics, is working on these principles by going back to nature for healthier mothers and children. By following these simple and science-driven steps, ART Clinics have been able to improve and exceed the benchmark for IVF pregnancy rates, improve safety during the treatment, and make their patients happier.

Step 1: Hormone-Report Based Simulations

Stimulations are based on the baseline hormone reports of the patient and are modified as per their body’s response. The aim is to get superior quality eggs while keeping in mind the endocrinology. Most clinics work on premade protocols regardless of the hormone assay during stimulations. ART Clinics use science and basic physiology to guide them, not fixed protocols.

Step 2: Planned Transfer of Embryos

A woman’s womb layers are receptive for an incoming pregnancy for only 2-3 days of the month. If the embryo comes into the uterus outside this window of implantation, the body will reject it. For most patients on stimulation, the uterus layer (endometrium) is more advanced than the egg growth. It is better for these patients to NOT have a fresh transfer as the advanced endometrium may not be receptive to the embryo. Hence, for such patients, ART Clinics freeze all embryos and plan transfer in a separate month.

Step 3: Transfer at Blastocyst Stage

Embryos grow from one-cell egg into two cells, 4 cell, 8 cell, 16 cells (morula) and eventually, by day 5 or 6, it becomes a blastocyst. Embryos can be transferred in the womb at any stage, but it will only implant if it can grow into a blastocyst. This is the reason, embryos must always be frozen or transferred at a blastocyst stage. Else, they would be transferring or freezing embryos that do not have the potential to implant.

Step 4: Identifying the Right Mode of Transfer

Frozen embryos can be transferred in two ways- one where medication is given to develop the endometrium lining, and second where they track the ovulation time for the woman and transfer the embryo as per the body’s own rhythm. All women who have a regular cycle and no endometriosis can opt for natural cycle transfer. As it is based on natural ovulation, the chances of conception, carrying the pregnancy ahead, and having a healthy pregnancy are higher. The usually associated risk of poor placenta formation and bleeding during pregnancy is also reduced. Most of all, the patient is NOT on estrogen or progesterone tablets, and this becomes medication-free or “Purely Natural“ cycle.

Step 5: Practices to Avoid Multiple Pregnancy

The most common issue with IVF has been “Multiple Pregnancy.” As a usual practice, doctors transfer 2-3 embryos each time. If all these implants, we are looking at twins or triplets, which becomes a high-risk pregnancy. Multiple pregnancies are associated with higher chances of a rise in blood pressure, blood sugar during pregnancy, bleeding during pregnancy, and much higher chances of Caesarean deliveries. Multiple pregnancies are almost always associated with preterm delivery, and its associated effects on the growth and health of children are a major concern. If we were able to choose the best embryo by its growth pattern and blastocyst stage, we can be more assured of its chances to implant and then avoid transferring multiple embryos. This current practice of single embryo transfer goes a long way in assuring better mother and child health.

In conclusion, these simple steps can make the process of IVF healthier for mothers and children. By following these steps, ART Clinics have exceeded the benchmark for IVF pregnancy rates, improved safety during the treatment, and made their patients happier. Going back to nature and looking at science and basic physiology can provide a better chance for a healthier IVF treatment.

Source Link :5 Steps To Ensure Healthier IVF treatment/

