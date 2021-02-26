Ivy Bottini Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Lesbian feminist pioneer Ivy Bottini has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @KarenOcamb: Sad news. Lesbian feminist pioneer Ivy Bottini passed away this morning. She co-founded @NOW in NYC but was evicted by Betty Friedan as a “Lavender Menace.” She kicked ass in her beloved @WeHoCity as an activist, artist and conscience. Story is forthcoming. @StonewallDems



