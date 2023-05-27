“Ivy Lacsina Net worth”: Ivy Lacsina – Age, Height, Weight, Boyfriend, Family, Parents, Net worth, Biography and More – Wiki

Ivy Lacsina is a popular social media influencer known for her stunning fashion sense. She has gained a massive following on Instagram, where she shares her fashion and lifestyle content with her fans.

Early Life and Education

Ivy Lacsina was born on August 17, 1999, in the Philippines. She was raised in a loving family alongside her two siblings. Ivy has not disclosed much about her parents, but she has mentioned that they have always been supportive of her career.

Ivy attended De La Salle University in Manila, where she pursued a degree in Marketing. She graduated in 2021 and has since focused on building her career as a social media influencer.

Career

Ivy Lacsina started her career as a social media influencer in 2018 when she created her Instagram account. She started by sharing her daily outfits and fashion tips, which quickly gained her a following. Ivy’s fashion sense and unique style caught the attention of many fashion enthusiasts, and she started collaborating with various brands and fashion designers.

Ivy’s popularity on Instagram has also led to her collaborations with other social media influencers. She has worked with several popular names in the industry and has been featured in various fashion magazines.

Apart from her career as a social media influencer, Ivy is also passionate about modeling. She has participated in several fashion shows and has walked the runway for various fashion designers.

Personal Life

Ivy Lacsina is known for being very private about her personal life. She has not disclosed much about her relationship status, and it is not clear whether she is currently dating anyone.

Ivy is also very close to her family and often shares pictures with them on her social media accounts. She has mentioned that her family has been her biggest support system throughout her career.

Net Worth

Ivy Lacsina’s net worth is estimated to be around $500,000. She has earned a significant sum of money through her collaborations with various brands and her work as a social media influencer.

Height and Weight

Ivy Lacsina stands at a height of 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) and weighs approximately 110 lbs (50 kg). She has a slim build and maintains a healthy lifestyle.

Social Media Presence

Ivy Lacsina is very active on social media and has a massive following on Instagram. She has over 500,000 followers on the platform and regularly shares her fashion and lifestyle content with her fans.

Ivy is also active on Twitter, where she has a following of over 10,000 users. She uses her Twitter account to interact with her fans and share her opinions on various topics.

Conclusion

Ivy Lacsina is a talented social media influencer and model who has gained a massive following on Instagram. Her fashion sense and unique style have made her a popular figure in the fashion industry. Ivy’s dedication to her career and her passion for fashion have made her an inspiration to many young women around the world.

