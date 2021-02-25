Ivy-Rose Hughes Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Ivy-Rose Hughes tragically passed in a motor vehicle accident last nighthas.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

Vale Ivy-Rose Hughes We are absolutely devastated to hear the news of Ivy-Rose Hughes’ passing in last night’s motor… Posted by Matrics Netball Club Inc. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

NevilleColleen Heintze

Sad news. RIP Beautiful girl you will be sadly missed. Taken way to soon. Condolences to the family and all at Matrics and the greater netball community

Amy Taylor

How devastating. Thinking of all of her close friends and family during this time. So blessed to have known such a beautiful soul .

Samantha DiCicco

Our family is heartbroken to hear about gorgeous Ivy. Our deepest sympathies to Paula and family. Our thoughts are with all the girls Ivy played with over the years. Rest in Peace beautiful girl. Sam, David & Tyla /

Sandra Purdie

Such devastating news, deepest Condolences to Ivy’s family & her Netball family ,

Melanie Hann

How devastating. A beautiful, talented young lady gone way too soon

Klio Brückner

Absolutely devastating, Rest In Peace I only knew Ivy briefly in primary school, but even that made a lasting impact on me, she is such a nice person, with an amazing personality, condolences to her friends and family.

Vale Ivy-Rose Hughes

The SASI family is devastated by the loss of Ivy-Rose Hughes who tragically passed in a motor vehicle accident last night.

19-year-old Ivy was part of the SASI netball program from 2018 – 2020 after being nationally identified from the 17 and Under National Championships where she represented South Australia. She was also a star of the Matrics Netball Club Premier League squad.

Our thoughts are with Ivy’s family, loved ones and the entire netball community.

Ivy-Rose Hughes. Forever a star