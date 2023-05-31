“Izmir weekend getaways”: Top Weekend Destinations in Izmir: Must-See Places to Visit

Izmir: The Perfect Weekend Getaway

Izmir, located on the western coast of Turkey, is the perfect destination for those looking for a quick escape from the city or a weekend getaway. With its rich history, beautiful architecture, and stunning natural scenery, there is so much to explore and enjoy in this vibrant city. Whether you prefer to walk around aimlessly or follow a list of must-visit places, Izmir has something for everyone. Here are some of the top places to visit and things to do in Izmir.

Konak Square

Konak Square is the heart of Izmir and the perfect starting point for your trip. This historic square is home to many iconic landmarks, including the Clock Tower, which is the symbol of Izmir. Take a leisurely walk along the promenade, visit the Konak Yalı Mosque, and explore the many souvenir shops in the Kemeraltı Bazaar. Other notable attractions in the area include the Izmir Painting and Sculpture Museum, Basmane Train Station, and the Atatürk House and Museum.

Clock Tower

One of the most important and must-see places in Izmir is the Clock Tower. This beautiful tower is a historical structure that should be on every visitor’s list. The tower was built by a French architect in 1901 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Sultan Abdülhamit’s accession to the throne. It is now used as a meeting point for locals and visitors alike.

Konak Yalı Mosque

Located in Konak Square, the Konak Yalı Mosque is one of the most famous landmarks in Izmir. Built in the mid-1700s, the mosque is also known as the Konak Yalı or Izmir Konak Mosque. It is a beautiful example of Ottoman architecture and is a must-visit for anyone interested in history and culture.

Konak Pier

The Konak Ferry Pier is a historic structure that is worth visiting. It is the departure point for ferries that take you to Izmir Karşıyaka. While waiting for the ferry, you can browse the shops near the pier and check out the newly released books.

Izmir Historical Elevator

Located in Bayraklı, the Izmir Historical Elevator was built in 1907 by Jewish businessman Nesai Levi. The elevator was designed to help people easily reach Halil Rıfat Paşa Caddesi, which is 55 meters high. The elevator offers a quick and easy way to bypass the 155 steps normally required to reach the street. On the top floor, visitors can enjoy a breathtaking view of the sea and relax with a cup of coffee.

Izmir International Fair

The Izmir Fair is a popular destination for those looking for entertainment and cultural activities. Located near the historic Basmane Train Station, the fair features many local and foreign artists who perform concerts, musicals, and theater shows. It also has a park and walking areas where visitors can relax and enjoy the scenery. After the fair, you can visit the Lunapark right next door for some fun and excitement.

Radio and Democracy Museum

Don’t miss the Radio and Democracy Museum when you visit the Izmir Fair. Located in the Basmane district, the museum is open every day except Sunday and Monday of the week. Here, visitors can observe the evolution of the radio and examine stone plaques from the 70s, 80s, and 90s.

Historical Kemeraltı Bazaar

The Historical Kemeraltı Bazaar is a popular tourist destination located in Konak Square. It’s the ideal place to shop for affordable clothing and souvenirs, and there are also many cafes and restaurants where you can relax and enjoy your time. Kızlarağası Inn, located in the Kemeraltı Bazaar, is a perfect spot for those who want to enjoy tea and coffee while browsing through unique items that make great gifts.

Dario Moreno Street

On your way to the Izmir Historical Elevator building, you will cross Dario Moreno Street. This narrow street is named after the famous Jewish guitarist Dario Moreno, who was born in Izmir in 1921. As you walk on the street, you can admire the beautiful historical Greek houses on both sides.

Church of Saint Polycarp

The Church of Saint Polycarp is a significant historical landmark in Izmir Konak. Built in 1625, the church is dedicated to Polycarp, a disciple of St. John. The walls of the church are adorned with works by the French painter Raymond Pere, who is known for his paintings depicting the life of Polycarp. The church is a rich treasure trove of history and art that is sure to inspire visitors.

Key Car Museum

Located in Torbalı, approximately 46 km from Izmir, the Key Car Museum is a treasure trove for car enthusiasts. Established in 2015, the museum is spread across 7,000 square meters and is one of the largest automobile museums in Turkey. The museum contains a collection of 130 cars and 40 motorcycles, including rare cars from the first productions of brands such as Mercedes, Ford, Porsche, and BMW. The museum is open every day except Monday and Tuesday.

Ege University Botany and Herbarium Center

The Ege University Botany and Herbarium Center is a must-visit spot for plant lovers. The center was built in 1962 to protect many plant species and boasts a rich plant diversity. Visitors can see many live and dried plants together in the center, including plant species unique to the Aegean region and rare plants found elsewhere. The center offers a unique experience where visitors can see the beauty of nature up close.

Izmir Kordon Seaside

Kordonboyu is the perfect spot to escape the hustle and bustle of Izmir and unwind. Here, you can relax on the grass, enjoy the view, and taste delicious snacks from street vendors. You can also rent a bike and explore the road by the sea, making for a wonderful day out.

Sasali Zoo

The Sasali Zoo, located in Çiğli district, is one of the largest natural life parks in Europe. The park is home to many living species that continue their natural lives in a carefully designed environment. Visitors can learn about different animals and their habitats while enjoying the beautiful scenery.

Izmir is a city that offers a wide range of experiences for visitors. Whether you’re interested in history, culture, nature, or just want to escape from the city, Izmir has something for everyone. So, pack your bags and head to Izmir for your perfect weekend getaway.

News Source : Levent Özen

Source Link :Places and places to visit on the weekend in Izmir/