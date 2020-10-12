Izumi Matsumoto Death – Dead :Izumi Matsumoto Obituary :The creator of Kimagure Orange Road.

Izumi Matsumoto, the creator of Kimagure Orange Road has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 12, 2020.

“Curse of the usaMUMMY 😱 on Twitter: “Some extremely sad news to share. Izumi Matsumoto, the creator of Kimagure Orange Road, passed away on October 6th–shared in a blog post today on his official website: ”

Some extremely sad news to share. Izumi Matsumoto, the creator of Kimagure Orange Road, passed away on October 6th–shared in a blog post today on his official website: https://t.co/gwet22LiH8 pic.twitter.com/teT5Imt8zY — 🕸Curse of the usaMUMMY 😱 (@bunnycartoon) October 12, 2020

Tributes

This one goes with my deepest sadness.

On Oct. 6th Izumi Matsumoto lost his battle to his cerebrospinal fluid hypoplasia and the passed away due to complications from the decease.

Your legacy will be forever in my heart.

May you rest on the summer side. 🌤🌈💕 pic.twitter.com/LdH8qkc00D — PEPEGR∆PHIX🥑 (@pepe_salot) October 12, 2020

itono(Re) wrote RIP Izumi Matsumoto (real name: Kazuya Terashima), author of “Kimagure Orange Road”(KOR). Died on 6 Oct. 2020, around 0 a.m. JST, in hospital, for illness in heart. Official website announced. George J. Horvath wrote

In a magazine filled with crazy, over-the-top action & ridiculous gags, Izumi Matsumoto showed that there was a place for romance manga in Shonen Jump with Kimagure Orange Road. His success allowed someone like Masakazu Katsura to succeed later on with Video Girl Ai & I”s. RIP Eddie Lehecka wrote

Izumi Matsumoto (creator of Kimagure Orange Road) passed away last week after years of different spinal issues. I’m unfortunately not familiar with a ton of his work but Orange Road is one of my all time favorites, definitely sad news. PinkAppleJamArt wrote

Extremely sad news 🙁 Kimagure Orange Road was a solid series and hugely influential for us oldtaku. He was chronically ill for an extremely long time. Rest in peace, Izumi Matsumoto. George J. Horvath wrote

Also, KOR & Matsumoto played a big role in the eventual creation of Bastard!!, as crazy as that sounds, since Kazushi Hagiwara was an assistant of Izumi Matsumoto’s during KOR’s run, and Hagiwara admitted to learning so much from Matsumoto during his time there.