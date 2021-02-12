J. Hillis Miller Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : J. Hillis Miller, professor emeritus of comp lit & English has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
J. Hillis Miller, professor emeritus of comp lit & English has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
It is with great sadness that we share that J. Hillis Miller, professor emeritus of comp lit & English, has passed away. During his time at UCI, he contributed greatly to strengthening the School of Humanities' programs.
Learn more about his legacy here: https://t.co/EJFrE2pLic pic.twitter.com/LArdnr1KRa
— UCI Humanities (@UCIHumanities) February 12, 2021
UCI Humanities @UCIHumanities It is with great sadness that we share that J. Hillis Miller, professor emeritus of comp lit & English, has passed away. During his time at UCI, he contributed greatly to strengthening the School of Humanities’ programs. Learn more about his legacy here: https://humanities.uci.edu/SOH/calendar/story_details.php?recid=2401…
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.