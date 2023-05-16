“J. Howard Marshall net worth”: What was the net worth of J. Howard Marshall and who was he?

J. Howard Marshall: The Oil Tycoon and Billionaire Who Married Anna Nicole Smith

J. Howard Marshall and Anna Nicole Smith’s marriage in 1994 made them household names, but before that, Marshall had already led a very full life. Born in Philadelphia in 1905 to a Quaker family, he graduated from a Quaker college in the 1920s and went on to attend Yale Law School in 1931. He taught about the petroleum industry at universities and later became a special counsel for the president of Chevron Oil. In 1941, he became a lawyer for the Petroleum Administration for War in World War II. Marshall founded Great Northern Oil in 1952 and later founded Marshall Petroleum in 1984.

At the time of his death, Marshall was estimated to be worth over $1.6 billion. His wealth is attributed to his trade of his shares in Great Northern Oil for what would become a 16% stake in Koch Industries, making him a billionaire within the petroleum industry.

Marshall met Anna Nicole Smith while she was working as a topless dancer in Houston. After giving him a dance, Anna Nicole agreed to go on a date with Marshall and quit her job after the date. The Los Angeles Times reported that Marshall asked her multiple times to marry him before she said yes. They held hands as they married in Houston.

Marshall had a series of health issues beginning in the 1980s. A series of small strokes put him in a wheelchair for the rest of his life, and he was rumored to have Alzheimer’s. After battles with cancer late in life, Marshall eventually died due to a bad case of pneumonia in August 1995.

Marshall was married three times in his life. He was first married to Eleanor Pierce in 1931, but they divorced in 1961. His second wife was Bettye Bohannon, whom he married in late 1961 and remained with until her death in 1991. Marshall’s most famous marriage was to Anna Nicole Smith, whom he married in 1994.

Marshall had two sons with his first wife, Eleanor Pierce: James Howard Marshall III and E. Pierce Marshall. His two sons were heavily invested in his estate following his death and dealt with Anna Nicole’s legal suits for her part of the fortune. Howard left his fortune to his younger son, E. Pierce Marshall.

News Source : Sarah Hooper

Source Link :Who was J. Howard Marshall and what was his net worth?/