J.Mills Death -Dead – Obituary : White Level Fd FF J.Mills was killed in a MVC this morning.

J.Mills has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

Louisburg Fire Dept. @LouisburgFire Prayers going out to White Level Fd this morning as they mourn the loss of 1 of their own. FF J.Mills was killed in a MVC this morning, non-fire related.

