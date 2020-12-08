J.Mills Death -Dead – Obituary : White Level Fd FF J.Mills was killed in a MVC this morning.
J.Mills has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Prayers going out to White Level Fd this morning as they mourn the loss of 1 of their own. FF J.Mills was killed in a MVC this morning, non-fire related. pic.twitter.com/e4P1dNKT1d
— Louisburg Fire Dept. (@LouisburgFire) December 8, 2020
