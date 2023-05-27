Jabbar Bhai Biryani: Jabbar Bhai’s Recipe for Biryani at 9 AM

Introduction

Biryani is a popular Indian dish that is enjoyed by people all over the world. It is a dish that is made with rice, spices, and meat or vegetables. There are many different types of biryani, each with its own unique flavor and style. In this article, we will be discussing the famous biryani recipe from Jabbar Bhai, known for its flavorful and aromatic taste.

Ingredients

To make Jabbar Bhai’s biryani, you will need the following ingredients:

Basmati rice (2 cups)

Chicken (500 gms)

Onion (2, chopped)

Tomato (2, chopped)

Green chili (2, chopped)

Ginger-garlic paste (2 teaspoons)

Yogurt (1 cup)

Red chili powder (1 teaspoon)

Turmeric powder (1/2 teaspoon)

Cumin powder (1 teaspoon)

Coriander powder (1 teaspoon)

Garam masala powder (1 teaspoon)

Bay leaves (2)

Cloves (4)

Cinnamon stick (1)

Cardamom (3)

Oil (1/2 cup)

Salt (to taste)

Water (4 cups)

Preparation

Step 1: Wash the rice in cold water and soak it for 30 minutes.

Step 2: Heat the oil in a large pot and add the bay leaves, cloves, cinnamon stick, and cardamom.

Step 3: Once the spices start to sizzle, add the chopped onions and sauté until they turn golden brown.

Step 4: Add the ginger-garlic paste, green chilies, and chopped tomatoes to the pot and cook until the tomatoes are soft.

Step 5: Add the chicken pieces to the pot and cook for 10 minutes.

Step 6: Add the red chili powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, and garam masala powder to the pot and mix well.

Step 7: Add the yogurt to the pot and mix well.

Step 8: Add 2 cups of water to the pot and bring it to a boil.

Step 9: Once the water starts boiling, reduce the heat to low and let it simmer for 20 minutes.

Step 10: In a separate pot, boil 4 cups of water and add the soaked rice to it.

Step 11: Cook the rice until it is 80% done and drain the water.

Step 12: Add the partially cooked rice to the chicken mixture and mix well.

Step 13: Cover the pot with a tight lid and let it cook on low heat for 10-15 minutes.

Step 14: Once the rice is fully cooked, turn off the heat and let it rest for 10 minutes.

Step 15: Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot.

Conclusion

Jabbar Bhai’s biryani recipe is a delicious and aromatic dish that is perfect for any occasion. The combination of spices and flavors in this dish is sure to leave your taste buds wanting more. This recipe is easy to make and can be customized to your liking by using different types of meat or vegetables. So, next time you’re in the mood for biryani, give this recipe a try and enjoy a delicious meal with your loved ones.

