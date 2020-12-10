Jabe Wilhoit Death -Dead : Jabe Wilhoit who died recently after sustaining serious injuries in an automobile accident.

Marcus Kindley Yesterday at 10:05 AM · Pray for the family of Jabe Wilhoit who died recently after sustaining serious injuries in an automobile accident. Jabe was 19 years old and is the grand-nephew of church member’s Mildred Gann and Becky Cagle (grandson of their sister Judy)

Source: (10) Mt Pleasant UMC Greensboro NC | Facebook

Tributes

Kevin Amy Wilhoit

With heavy hearts we wanted to share that Jabe has passed and is with the Lord. We are so grateful for the 18 years we were able to spend with him. We were reminded over and over today that he is not really ours anyway. He belongs to Jesus as he always has. Now he is in God’s presence and that gives us great comfort. We are praying that someone will come to Christ through this and that all will be drawn closer to God. Thank you for the outpouring of love and support you have shown us through the last few days. It has been so amazing and overwhelming. God is faithful…no matter how He chooses to answer our prayers. Please pray for our kids. They are taking this very hard! Pray for comfort and as we come together as a family. Please give us tonight at home alone to love on them and we welcome you here tomorrow.

Psalms 33:20-22

We wait in hope for the Lord; He is our help and our shield. In Him our hearts rejoice, for we trust in His holy name. May your unfailing love be with us, Lord, as we put our hope in You.

