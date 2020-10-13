Jacinda Barclay Death – Dead :  Jacinda Barclay Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 13, 2020
0 Comment

Jacinda Barclay Death – Dead :  Jacinda Barclay Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.


Jacinda Barclay has died, according to a statement posted online on October 13.  2020.
We learned of the deceased through the following tribute posted on social media.,

We’ve been made aware of some sad news tonight, that

GWS Giants

AFLW footballer Jacinda Barclay, has passed away, aged 29.

Jacinda was a talented multi-sport athlete, representing Australia in Baseball; was a Quarterback in Ladies Gridiron with the Chicago Bliss in America and New South Wales Surge in Australia; and before AFLW played with

Swan Districts Women’s Football

in the WAWFL and

UNSW / Eastern Suburbs Bulldogs AFLW

in AFL Sydney.

She was also one of those responsible for the

Aussie Sparks Women’s Football

tour of the United States of America.

It was a pleasure to know ‘Cinda’ and she’ll very much be missed.
RIP Jacinda Barclay.
If you feel you need to talk this news through, please contact Lifeline, in Australia on 13 11 14.
Image may contain: 1 person, closeup, text that says'COAR: AFL Harvey Norman'

Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on of caused death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

 

So sad to hear this gifted and always with a smile, one of the nicest person I have ever known, taken far too early, Jacinda Barclay Lfl . Condolences to the Barclay family and loved ones.
Jacinda Barclay is the ultimate symbol of where women’s sport has come. Once forced to wear lingerie playing American football, she was valued for her incredible athleticism and camaraderie at the GWS Giants in the AFLW.

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.