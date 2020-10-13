Jacinda Barclay Death – Dead : Jacinda Barclay Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
We’ve been made aware of some sad news tonight, thatGWS Giants
AFLW footballer Jacinda Barclay, has passed away, aged 29.
Jacinda was a talented multi-sport athlete, representing Australia in Baseball; was a Quarterback in Ladies Gridiron with the Chicago Bliss in America and New South Wales Surge in Australia; and before AFLW played withSwan Districts Women’s Football
in the WAWFL andUNSW / Eastern Suburbs Bulldogs AFLW
in AFL Sydney.
She was also one of those responsible for theAussie Sparks Women’s Football
tour of the United States of America.It was a pleasure to know ‘Cinda’ and she’ll very much be missed.RIP Jacinda Barclay.
If you feel you need to talk this news through, please contact Lifeline, in Australia on 13 11 14.
Cause of Death.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
While I didn’t know u personally & for a short time, you were definitely one of the wild and outgoing Aussies I’ve met that always lit up the room & brought laughter to everyone & definitely one hell of an athlete! You will be truly missed! RIP Jacinda Barclay 😢#ChicagoBliss pic.twitter.com/Bnidf5sc1x
— David R Jr (@Rabies93) October 13, 2020
So sad to hear this gifted and always with a smile, one of the nicest person I have ever known, taken far too early, Jacinda Barclay Lfl . Condolences to the Barclay family and loved ones.
