Jack Butt Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jack Butt, former CATCA President from 1983-1989 has Died.

Jack Butt, former CATCA President from 1983-1989 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.

It is with great sadness that we share in the passing of Jack Butt, former CATCA President from 1983-1989. *C'est avec une grande tristesse que nous annonçons le décès de Jack Butt, ancien président de l'ACCTA de 1983 à 1989.* pic.twitter.com/063jtD8FF8

