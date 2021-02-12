Jack Butt Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jack Butt, former CATCA President from 1983-1989 has Died.
It is with great sadness that we share in the passing of Jack Butt, former CATCA President from 1983-1989. *C'est avec une grande tristesse que nous annonçons le décès de Jack Butt, ancien président de l'ACCTA de 1983 à 1989.* pic.twitter.com/063jtD8FF8
— CATCA (@CATCA5454) February 12, 2021
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.