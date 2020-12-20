Jack Dore Death -Dead – Obituary : Jack Dore has Died .

Jack Dore Death -Dead – Obituary : Jack Dore has Died .

Jack Dore has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

William Dore @wmdore_images This is our beautiful son Jack. During lockdown he was living alone 80 miles away. He lost his job, a month later he split from his girlfriend. He could not see his friends. The help he was getting was not enough. He took his own life yesterday. We loved him so much. 25 years old

