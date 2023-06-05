Jack Dorsey endorses Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for President, sparking debate

Focus keyword: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. : Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Endorses Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Presidency Despite Controversial Stance on Vaccines and COVID-19 Misinformation

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a Democratic presidential candidate and staunch Bitcoin supporter, has received the full backing of Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter and CEO of Block Inc. Kennedy Jr. has expressed his belief that Bitcoin promotes democracy and announced his willingness to accept Bitcoin donations during a speech at the Bitcoin Miami Conference. Dorsey tweeted his support for Kennedy Jr. following an interview in which he argued that he could beat Trump and DeSantis in the 2024 presidential race. Kennedy Jr. has faced criticism for his stance on vaccines and COVID-19 misinformation, but Dorsey defends him and sees his voice as a “super power.” Kennedy Jr. has been a vocal critic of Central Bank Digital Currencies and the proposed tax on crypto mining. His pro-crypto stance may attract both supporters and detractors as the presidential race unfolds.

Read Full story : Bitcoin Advocate Robert F. Kennedy Gains Support From Jack Dorsey In Bid For US Presidency /

News Source : Bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin advocate Robert F. Kennedy US presidency Jack Dorsey Political campaign