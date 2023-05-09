“Jack Dorsey Interview Request” : Jack Dorsey Responds to Forbes Reporter’s Interview Request Using Code

Jack Dorsey Responds to Forbes Interview Request in Code, Says Reporter

Forbes reporter, Alex Konrad, requested an interview with Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey. However, instead of a typical response, Dorsey replied in code. Konrad shared a screenshot of the message on Twitter, which consisted of a series of numbers and letters.

It is unclear what the code means or if Konrad will be granted an interview, but the response has sparked curiosity among Twitter users. Some speculate that Dorsey is testing Konrad’s coding skills, while others believe it is a playful way of declining the interview. Regardless, it seems that Dorsey is keeping things interesting at Twitter.

News Source : Forbes Breaking News

Source Link :Forbes Reporter On Jack Dorsey Responding To His Interview Request In Code/