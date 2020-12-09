Jack Ellery Death -Dead – Obituary : Jack Ellery, the ‘Voice of Central Jersey has Died .
Jack Ellery, the ‘Voice of Central Jersey has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Jack Ellery, the 'Voice of Central Jersey,' has died. The Hall of Fame radio personality was 86. He is remembered as a broadcasting pioneer. https://t.co/Bu3Sl6FsOR
— Greg Tufaro (@GregTufaro) December 9, 2020
