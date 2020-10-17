Jack Evans Death – Dead :Jack Evans Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Jack Evans has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 17, 2020.
“stuart petch on Twitter: “very sad to hear that Traveller of some renown, Jack Evans has passed away, after a long spell in hospital with Coronavirus. He had started to show improvements this week. But it got him. This thing is not going away. RIP Jack. ”
very sad to hear that Traveller of some renown, Jack Evans has passed away, after a long spell in hospital with Coronavirus. He had started to show improvements this week. But it got him. This thing is not going away.
RIP Jack. pic.twitter.com/lAVIPAqFy5
— stuart petch (@thelightoutside) October 17, 2020
Tributes
