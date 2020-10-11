Jack Fireman Death – Dead : Jack Fireman Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Jack Fireman has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 11, 2020.

Toronto Gators on Twitter:

We are heartbroken to have to share the news of the passing of our great friend and sponsor Jack Fireman, who made fastball dreams come true for so many. Godspeed Jack. pic.twitter.com/zo7993RJ9E — Toronto Gators (@TorontoGators) October 11, 2020

Tributes

On behalf of The Cobourg Dirt Road Co. Fastball Team. We would like to send out are Prayers and Thoughts to the Family of Jack Fireman. The Man did alot for Softball and the @TorontoGators. Today We Lose a Great Ambassador to The Game but Also a Great Friend to Many. https://t.co/C1LyeeJJsn — COBOURG DRC FASTBALL (@DRCFastball) October 11, 2020