Jack Grealish Handball Awards Bruno Fernandes a Penalty against ManCity

Bruno Fernandes Penalty vs ManCity for Jack Grealish Handball

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on 12th December 2021 will be remembered for many reasons. One of the key moments in the game was the penalty awarded to Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes for a handball by Manchester City’s Jack Grealish. The decision was controversial and has sparked debate among fans and pundits alike.

The Incident

The incident occurred in the 54th minute of the game, with Manchester United leading 1-0. A cross was played into the Manchester City penalty area, and as the ball came towards Jack Grealish, he raised his hand to protect his face. The ball struck Grealish’s hand, and the referee immediately pointed to the penalty spot.

The Controversy

The decision to award a penalty for the handball by Jack Grealish has been met with controversy. Some fans and pundits believe that the decision was harsh, as Grealish’s hand was in a natural position and he had no time to react. Others argue that Grealish’s hand was in an unnatural position, and that he should have been more aware of where his arms were.

The Penalty

Bruno Fernandes stepped up to take the penalty for Manchester United, and he made no mistake, sending Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson the wrong way and slotting the ball into the bottom corner of the net. The goal gave Manchester United a 2-0 lead, and they went on to win the game 2-1.

The Aftermath

The decision to award the penalty for Jack Grealish’s handball has sparked debate among fans and pundits. Some have argued that the decision was harsh, while others believe that the rules are clear and that the penalty was justified. The incident highlights the ongoing debate around handball decisions in football, and the need for greater clarity and consistency in the rules.

Conclusion

The penalty awarded to Bruno Fernandes for the handball by Jack Grealish was a key moment in the Manchester derby. The decision has sparked debate and controversy, highlighting the ongoing issues surrounding handball decisions in football. Ultimately, the penalty was converted by Fernandes, and Manchester United went on to secure a valuable win over their city rivals.

