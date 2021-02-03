Jack Jenkins Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Rev. Jack Jenkins has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Rev. Jack Jenkins has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Saddened by the passing of Rev. Jack Jenkins. A longtime elder in the IL District, Bro. Jenkins was the longest-serving Global Missions Director in the UPCI. A friend of ministers, he loved the church, he loved people, and he will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him. pic.twitter.com/GKvko8g3j7
— Brent Coltharp (@BrentColtharp) February 3, 2021
