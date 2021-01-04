Jack Kitagawa Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jack Kitagawa has Died .
Jack Kitagawa has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
I found out that one of the two last Staff Sergeants I worked with has passed away. As you are looking at the photo he is the furthest on the right. My thoughts are with his family. RIP Jack Kitagawa pic.twitter.com/X29qGvWvGQ
— Alex Goff (@AlexGoff84) January 4, 2021
