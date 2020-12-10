Jack Pappalardo Death -Dead – Obituary : Jack Pappalardo, co-founder of Art District on Santa Fe has Died .
Jack Pappalardo, co-founder of Art District on Santa Fe has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Jack Pappalardo, co-founder of Art District on Santa Fe, dies at age 60 https://t.co/exFHyfuv6I
— The Denver Post (@denverpost) December 10, 2020
