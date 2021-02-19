Jack Rafferty Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Longtime Hamilton Township Mayor Jack Rafferty has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 18. 2021

Longtime Hamilton Township Mayor Jack Rafferty has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.

Robbinsville Township 8h · Mayor Dave Fried Statement on the Passing of Longtime Hamilton Township Mayor Jack Rafferty “Jack Rafferty was not only a giant among men in the political arena, he was a husband, a father, a mentor and a friend. Jack was the mayor I always wanted to be. He was a larger-than-life personality who garnered the respect of his friends, as well as his opponents on each side of the political aisle. I was extremely fortunate that he took me under his wing very early in my career and was always there to lend advice, or a helping hand at any hour of the day or night. My deepest condolences and those of my entire Administration and Township Council go out to his family and many friends. Jack was a true legend, and he will be greatly missed.” (Photo By Michael A. Sabo)

Source: Robbinsville Township – Posts | Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Chris Ciaccio

RIP Mayor Jack Rafferty! He was a great guy. I spent the day with him during my high school’s “Be the Mayor for the day!” program. He was a role model for me. Sending love and prayers to his family. So sad.

Matt Candelori

A gentleman & a good man. He seemed to really love Hamilton & truly cared about the people….all the people. While I’m sad at his passing, I’m thankful my father will get to reunite with a good friend. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family. RIP Jack…..

Sharon Rockafellow Lepore

He married Carl & I. We will celebrate 30 yrs next month. I had heard he was a good luck charm. And he was. Rest easy Jack .

Liz Hepp Tindall

A great man who loved and served his community well! He will be sorely missed. Our deepest sympathy to Doris and his family! May he Rest In Peace!.