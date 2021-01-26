Jack Rollin Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : meticulous Jack Rollin has Died .
meticulous Jack Rollin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Just learned that the gentle, kind, meticulous Jack Rollin – legendary figure behind football publications inc Rothman’s for 40 years – has passed away.
As a very young kid & Press Officer at @EFL helping Jack in the 90’s, he credited me in his book & I thought I was in heaven! pic.twitter.com/Qpdr0EBZ8J
— Chris Hull (@mrchrishull) January 26, 2021
