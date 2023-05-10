Jack Ruby Cause Of Death : Decoding the Enigma of Jack Ruby’s Demise

Deciphering the Enigma of Jack Ruby’s Death Cause

The Mysterious Death of Jack Ruby

Introduction

Jack Ruby was the man who shot and killed Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy. Ruby was arrested and charged with murder, and while awaiting trial, he was diagnosed with lung cancer. He died on January 3, 1967, less than three years after the assassination. However, the circumstances surrounding Ruby’s death have led to numerous conspiracy theories and speculation about the true cause of his death.

The Official Cause of Death

The official cause of Jack Ruby’s death was listed as pulmonary embolism, which is a blockage of the lung artery by a blood clot. This is a serious medical condition that can be fatal if not treated promptly.

The Conspiracy Theories

Despite the official cause of death, there are numerous conspiracy theories surrounding Jack Ruby’s death. Some of these theories suggest that Ruby was killed because he knew too much about the Kennedy assassination and had information that could implicate others in a conspiracy.

The Cancer Injection Theory

One theory is that Ruby was injected with a fast-acting cancer-causing substance that led to his death. This theory is supported by the fact that Ruby’s cancer progressed very quickly, causing him to become very weak and frail in a short period of time. Some have suggested that the substance was injected into Ruby by a member of the mafia, who had a vested interest in keeping him quiet about any knowledge he may have had about their involvement in the assassination.

The Radioactive Poisoning Theory

Another theory is that Ruby was poisoned with a radioactive substance, such as polonium. This theory is based on the fact that Ruby’s symptoms were similar to those of individuals who have been exposed to high levels of radiation. However, there is no concrete evidence to support this theory, and it remains purely speculative.

The Government Cover-Up Theory

There are also those who believe that Ruby’s death was the result of a government cover-up, and that he was killed to prevent him from revealing any information he may have had about the assassination. This theory is supported by the fact that Ruby had made statements indicating that he had information that would blow the lid off the Kennedy assassination conspiracy.

The Lack of Concrete Evidence

Despite the numerous conspiracy theories surrounding Jack Ruby’s death, there is no concrete evidence to support any of them. The official cause of his death was pulmonary embolism, and there is no evidence to suggest that he was poisoned or injected with a cancer-causing substance. Furthermore, while Ruby may have had information that could implicate others in a conspiracy, there is no proof that he was killed to prevent him from revealing this information.

Conclusion

The mystery surrounding Jack Ruby’s cause of death continues to fascinate and intrigue people to this day. While there are numerous conspiracy theories and speculation about what really happened, the official cause of his death remains pulmonary embolism. While it is possible that Ruby was killed to prevent him from revealing information about the Kennedy assassination, there is no concrete evidence to support this theory. Ultimately, the truth about Ruby’s death may never be fully known.