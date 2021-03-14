Jack Sandner Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jack Sandner has Died.
Pete King 15h · My close friend and Notre Dame Law School classmate Jack Sandner died yesterday in Chicago from COVID and a resultant stroke. Jack was truly an outstanding human being and as loyal a friend as anyone could be. Jack grew up and was a product of Chicago’s toughest streets and suffered hard knocks along the way. But he was literally a human dynamo who never stopped fighting. – Winning the Chicago Golden Gloves. Excelling at Notre Dame Law School. Going on to head the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. While Jack became a confidante of the rich and powerful, his heart and soul were always with real people and his beloved Notre Dame where he served for many years on its Board of Trustees and was a fixture at every home football game. Jack and his wonderful wife Carole adopted eight great children and exemplified what it means to be loving parents. I would get together with Jack when he was in Washington, D.C. or when I was back at Notre Dame for football games or class reunions and we would regularly stay in contact with texts and emails trading ideas and sharing reminiscences. Jack remained the larger than life presence that he was in Law School. Most importantly, Jack was ALWAYS there whenever Rosemary or I needed him. He was a solid rock of friendship and loyalty. It is very difficult to accept that Jack is no longer with us. His presence and fighting spirit though will certainly live on. Go Irish!! Jack Sandner R.I.P. 784784 292 Comments 4 Shares Like Comment Share
Source: (8) Pete King – Posts | Facebook
NOTICE.
CONDOLENCES.
———————— –
Joanne Schweiker Mirenda
May he rest in peace. With this Covid it’s been a crazy year. what a shame
Carol Ann Imperiale-Leroux
I’m sorry for the loss of your friend. I am sure he knew he was lucky to have a great friend like you!.
Suzanne Halpin-Welling Steinberg
So sorry to hear of the loss of your dear friend Jack,
Kathy Dunn
So sorry for your loss. May he Rest In Peace. Condolences to his family.
Maryanne Lennon
Your voice tells me his death has hurt you. So sorry.