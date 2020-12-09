Jack Scarbath Death -Dead – Obituary : Jack Scarbath has Died .

Jamie Costello Yesterday at 5:55 PM · FROM THE GREAT JOHNNY HOLIDAY… I've been sitting in my office trying to put my thoughts into words and it has not been easy. When you lose a dear friend, it's never easy. Jack Scarbath was not only a friend of my family but most likely , if you ever had the pleasure of meeting Jack or spending time with him, he would have been a friend of yours. Jack passed away Sunday afternoon at his home in Rising Sun, Maryland. I won't go into what a great Football player he was at the University of Maryland, because Jack was more than just an athlete who represented his beloved alma mater with class on and off the field. Feel free to look up his football accomplishments and you will be amazed at what he did in college and the Pro's. Jack was a man who never lost sight of where he came from. He was as down to Earth a superstar as anyone I've ever met. Humble, Gracious, accessible, just someone you could sit and talk with for hours as he spun stories of his playing days and the atmosphere of those days back in the 50's. His carvings and decoy's are visible throughout our home, a reminder of a man we will never forget. He would proudly display his works at the Waterfowl Festival held each year on the Eastern shore and those works of his were the talk of the festival. Jack was also a man of deep faith, he loved his church in Rising Sun. I don't think I ever heard him say an angry word about anyone. I was proud to have Jack as one of my broadcast partners on Maryland football along with Pete Wysocki back in the 80's . He brought such a special insight into the game, the players and the coaches. I know it's an over used phrase but Jack Scarbath was truly one of a kind. I loved him like a brother. My family and I will miss him dearly. Rest in Peace Jack