Jack Schwartz Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jack Schwartz has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 17. 2021.
Jack Schwartz has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 17. 2021.
Very sad to learn that Jack Schwartz, a longtime culture editor at the NYT, has passed away. Jack was a knowledgeable and immensely kind man, with a deep love for newspapers and the city itself and the bonds of community that he strove to forge among likeminded writers.
— Jeremy Eichler (@Jeremy_Eichler) February 17, 2021
Jeremy Eichler @Jeremy_Eichler Very sad to learn that Jack Schwartz, a longtime culture editor at the NYT, has passed away. Jack was a knowledgeable and immensely kind man, with a deep love for newspapers and the city itself and the bonds of community that he strove to forge among likeminded writers.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.