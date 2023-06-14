Jack Thomas: A Tribute to His Life, Passing, and Funeral Arrangements







Jack Thomas Obituary

Jack Thomas

Jack Thomas, aged 72, passed away peacefully on June 15th, 2021.

He was born on September 3rd, 1948 in Boston, Massachusetts to parents John and Mary Thomas. He grew up in a loving family with his three siblings, and attended Boston University where he earned a degree in Business Administration.

Jack was a successful businessman, having worked for several companies throughout his career, and was well-respected by his colleagues. He had a passion for golf, and spent many weekends on the golf course with his friends.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Susan, his two children, Michael and Sarah, and his five grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

A funeral service will be held on June 20th, 2021 at 11am at St. Mary’s Church in Boston. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in Jack’s memory.

Rest in peace, Jack.





Jack Thomas cause of death Jack Thomas obituary Jack Thomas funeral arrangements Jack Thomas memorial service Jack Thomas family and friends tribute