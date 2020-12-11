Jack Thompson Death -Dead – Obituary : The Thompson Organization founder, Jack Thompson has Died .

Jack Thompson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

The Thompson Organization 6 hrs · It has taken a couple of days for reality to sink in. On Tuesday, December 8th our founder, Jack Thompson, passed away. We all thought of him as invincible but sadly, Covid-19 was unbeatable, even for the likes of Jack. A passion for cars and racing led him down the road to the auto industry. His love of local landmarks and the preservation of historic inns brought him into the hospitality and restaurant business. To us he was our leader. A man who deeply cared about the wellbeing of his employees. A philanthropist who despite his humbleness, the support he gave did not go unnoticed. As we continue to grieve, his legacy will proudly continue. We will miss him terribly.

Tributes

Turk McFadden wrote

I just heard that one of the true icons of the Delaware Valley Auto Dealers has passed! RIP Jack Thompson…One of the true gentlemen of our industry. He will be sorely missed. I am about to loose it over this news…travel well and safe… And don’t argue with Buzz when you see him..Much love from the McFadden family with our deepest condolences to John, the entire Thompson family and the Thompson’s Organization…

PS…I am SO SICK of 2020