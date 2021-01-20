Jack Troutman Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jack Troutman (“Bozo”) has Died.

Joshua Hayes 18h · I remember when I got to 7th grade at SVHS, my cousin Jack Troutman ("Bozo") was a senior, and he made it a very particular point to look after me, his little cousin. I recall he would check in on me occassionally, just to make sure that if anyone was on my case "Jack was gonna take care of it." He defended family. He was a great athlete and a dang tough guy. My Uncle once told me a story how he reset his own broken nose to finish a baseball game, to put the team first. I was not there- but that sounds about right (and makes my eyes water). Regardless if I am telling this right (I believe I am remembering it accurately), the fact I believe it to be 100% factual highlights this was one tough guy. I also remember when Jackie used to babysit my sister and I – so much fun! We loved when cousin Jack was over. He used to sit with us on the front porch (it was off the 2nd story) when we lived across from Sunset on Route 85 and we would look down and watch bands (back then kids we had "hair bands") bringing in equipment, and we would rank their hair. Folks, this was the 80s – so, there was much to discuss. On that same porch, there was a large bannister that he would hold on to and hang over the edge…. to a 5-year old, I thought, "Wow, that is so crazy." When we moved to Sagamore, I recall him using the abandoned, dilapidated house on the next lot to target practice. Rocks and old windows = entertainment!! Trust me – he was not hurting a thing, and he even coached me through a few vandalous tosses!!! Simpler times. Anyone who met him will always remember him. He passed away, and I wanted to share a few great memories. Please keep his wife Natalie Troutman , sister Ginger Plavi and family in your heart.