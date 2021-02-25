Jack Vivian Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former @BGFalconHockey head coach Jack Vivian has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES & FUNERALS NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @CCHAhockey: The #CCHA family is deeply saddened by the loss of former @BGFalconHockey head coach Jack Vivian who has passed away at the age of 79. Vivian was a key figure in creating the CCHA, and in building both the BGSU hockey program & Ice Arena. 📰 In Memoriam: http://bit.ly/3jZeTRU



Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.