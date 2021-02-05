Jack Walsh Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jack Walsh has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 4. 2021
Jack Walsh has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.
Rick Vienneau 6h · Jack Walsh l couldn’t say enough that would give Him the Respect thanks he deserves! He was the Man Responsible for Bringing The DNA Specialist here to the trial of Allan Leger that convicted him! He Introduced DNA to the System here! RIP Sir Jack Walsh Thank You For Your Service!!!!
Tom King
Very shocked to hear this news this afternoon. Jack was remembered on CBC this afternoon as a Judge of the people with a common sense approach to the law. Deepest sympathies to Brenda, Katie, Becky, Will and Andie. Rest In Peace Jack you were one of the good guys. Happy to meet, sorry to part.
