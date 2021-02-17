Jack Wessling Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Father Jack Wessling has Died .

Father Jack Wessling has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.

Gabrielle Marie 21h · One of my favorite high school teachers, Father Jack Wessling, passed away tonight. I still can hear him calling the school office to report attendance “this is father jack calling from the evil class” and then him sitting on the teachers desk, crossing his legs at the ankles, and swinging them back and force while talking about philosophy and psychology. The nicest man. The incoming UA girls won’t know what they’re missing.

Source: Facebook

