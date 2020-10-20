Jack Wheeler Death – Obituary : Unsolved Mysteries of Jack Wheeler – Wilmington, DE

Who is Jack Wheeler ?

John Parsons Wheeler III (December 14, 1944 –c. December 30, 2010), known as Jack Wheeler, was a chairman of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, senior planner for Amtrak (1971–1972), official of the Securities and Exchange Commission (1978–1986), chief executive and CEO of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, consultant to the Mitre Corporation (2009–death), and a presidential aide to the Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush, and George W. Bush administrations.

Jack Wheeler’s Death

Wheeler was allegedly seen on December 28, 2010, exiting an Amtrak train,[7] and later, on the afternoon of December 30, 2010, at 10th and Orange streets in Wilmington, Delaware.[8] On December 31, his body was seen by a landfill worker as it fell onto a trash heap in the Cherry Island Landfill.[9] Police ruled his death a homicide and claimed that “all the stops made Friday (December 31) by the garbage truck before it arrived at the landfill involved large commercial disposal bins in Newark (Delaware), several miles from Wheeler’s home.

Accidentally started #UnsolvedMysteries on season 2. I had this same burning question since they weirdly didn’t mention it in the show: ” ‘Unsolved Mysteries Vol 2’: Who Picked Up Jack Wheeler?” https://t.co/Op7R5pqcfo — Michele (Fyremelon) (@ZeroCharisma) October 19, 2020

Comments and Reactions

The Jack Wheeler unsolved mysteries case does NOT sit right with me… I think he knew sum deep government OR cybersecurity tea and he got popped because of it. The mental health break/dumpster/random mugging theories all make no sense.

Krista, Chaotic wrote Maybe not in poor taste, but some idiot might think “This is similar to the Jack Wheeler murder” and think you did it

Alex, Julian Bashir’s #1 Bully Hocho @Chatvert wrote

is it in poor taste to get ideas from true crime about things to write because i’m watching the new unsolved mysteries and my neurons are FIRING about this jack wheeler murder Aoi Hozhizora wrote

#UnsolvedMysteries (V2,E1) Conclusion: Jack Wheeler had to be killed by the dump truck because of how his bipolar was affecting his mental state and how he was acting. That’s the only explanation that makes sense to me and no one can change my mind. Hurricane Jane wrote

I hate to say but I’m not convinced Jack Wheeler didn’t crawl into the dumpster and the injuries were from the crushing force of the dump truck. Nonetheless RIP jack. I hope they find the truth. RoseViolinJack-o-lantern wrote Jesus E1 of #UnsolvedMysteries2 focuses sooooo much on the fact that Jack Wheeler had bipolar?? Like jfc we aren’t ticking time bombs that will burst at any moment a lot of us live p normal lives. Halvy Buckets wrote

Watching #UnsolvedMysteries and it’s clear to me that Jack Wheeler climbed into a dumpster to stay warm during a mental break and was killed by th garbage truck. Ed Sticker wrote Plot twist: Russia had Jack Wheeler killed so that they could control the elections. I meannn makes kinda sense in 2010 the next election was Trump #UnsolvedMysteries victoria alexander wrote

watching #UnsolvedMysteries the Jack Wheeler episode, i really think he had some dirty dealings or messed with the wrong person or knew something federally the story of his death is insane. Pinky wrote

