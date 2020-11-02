Jack White Death -Dead : Legendary San Diego anchorman Jack White has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Legendary San Diego anchorman Jack White has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 1, 2020.
“10News on Twitter: “Legendary San Diego anchorman Jack White has passed away. White spent more than 30 years in America’s Finest City as a reporter and anchor at 10News. ”
Legendary San Diego anchorman Jack White has passed away. White spent more than 30 years in America’s Finest City as a reporter and anchor at 10News. https://t.co/lkuAilUdcj pic.twitter.com/pJpwb2Q3Vo
— 10News (@10News) November 1, 2020
