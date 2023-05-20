“Jack Whitehall roast Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield”: Jack Whitehall stuns audience with a jab at Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

1) #JackWhitehallRoastsHollyAndPhil

2) #GaspingAudienceAtJackWhitehall

3) #SavageComedyFromJackWhitehall

4) #HilariousDigAtHollyAndPhil

5) #JackWhitehallLeavesNoStoneUnturned

During an appearance on BBC One’s The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show with his father Michael, comedian Jack Whitehall made a joke about This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that left the audience gasping. Responding to a comment from the hosts about his relationship with his dad, Jack joked: “Behind closed doors we’re like Holly and Phil. We don’t speak to each other.” The remark caused shock among the audience and host Rosie Ramsey, who held her hand to her mouth. The joke comes amid reports that off-camera, Holly and Phillip’s longstanding partnership has become strained.

1. Jack Whitehall

2. Holly Willoughby

3. Phillip Schofield

4. Gasping audience reactions

5. Celebrity roasts and dig humor

Source Link :Jack Whitehall leaves audience gasping with dig at Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield/