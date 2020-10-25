Jackie Boggs Death – Dead : Jackie Boggs Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Jackie Boggs has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 24, 2020.
Annie Fritz 3 hrs · For those guessing or asking since there are many we will address it all at once. . . The passing of Jackie Boggs was fast and sudden. He was headed to the track and had a massive heart attack. He has been in racing all his life and while he will be greatly missed as someone said it best he is racing tonight with his beloved dad and uncle. We send the entire racing community and the family of Jackie Boggs our thoughts and prayers.
Tributes
Today we unexpectedly lost a member of the racing family. We would like to ask for prayers for the family and friends of three time #LucasDirt winner, Jackie Boggs Racing.
Posted by Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series on Saturday, October 24, 2020
Penny Rose Harriger wrote
Jackie was one of a kind . Just talked to him at the DTWC. Heaven gained a great man who will be missed by many of his fans .
Keith Cole wrote
Prayers to the family he was a hell of a driver. Anyone know what happened ????
Cherri Norton wrote
Absolutely heartbreaking. He will be missed by many. One of the Best. Thoughts and prayers to his family. Rip B4
Tim Barringer wrote
I wasn’t his biggest fan..but I definitely respected him as a racer..and hate this for him, his family, his friends, and his fans..so surreal we’ve lost so many Boggs too early..God Speed to them all.
Joe Gray wrote
Damn Brother you’re gonna be missed my friend. Thanks for all the great times growing up
Teresa TC wrote
Jackie you now will be racing with your dad black jack and your uncle randy I will miss you
Dirt Mae wrote
I will miss him. Every year when I would go to ohio I would stop by and see him . He would always make who ever was there in The shop have me tell them my squirrel story.
Douglas Foster wrote
That dude could wheel a late model that’s for sure. R I P
