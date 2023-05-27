“Jackie Matubia biography”: Jackie Matubia: A Comprehensive Overview of Her Life, Career, Education, Spouse and Offspring, and Net Worth.

Who is Jackie Matubia? Biography, Age, Career, Education, Husband and Children, Net Worth

Jackie Matubia is a Kenyan actress and media personality. She is best known for her role as Jolene in the popular Kenyan TV series, Tahidi High. She was born on November 10, 1987, in Nairobi, Kenya. As of 2021, Jackie Matubia is 34 years old.

Early Life and Education

Jackie Matubia grew up in Nairobi, Kenya. She attended Ngara Girls High School for her secondary education. After completing high school, she enrolled at Daystar University, where she graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Communication.

Career

Jackie Matubia began her career in the entertainment industry as a radio presenter. She worked for several radio stations, including Homeboyz Radio and Radio Africa Group. In 2007, she auditioned for the popular Kenyan TV series, Tahidi High, and was cast as Jolene, a role that she played for over six years.

After leaving Tahidi High, Jackie Matubia ventured into the film industry, where she has appeared in several movies, including Sticking Ribbons, The Adventures of Selika, and Disconnect. She has also worked as a TV host, presenting shows such as The Great Kenyan Bake Off and The Grind.

In addition to her work in the entertainment industry, Jackie Matubia is also a businesswoman. She is the founder of the fashion and lifestyle brand, Lesothon, which specializes in African-inspired clothing and accessories.

Husband and Children

Jackie Matubia got married to her longtime boyfriend, Nyogz, in a private ceremony in 2017. The couple has two children, a daughter and a son.

Net Worth

Jackie Matubia has an estimated net worth of KSh 20 million. Her income comes from her work in the entertainment industry, as well as from her business ventures.

Conclusion

Jackie Matubia is a talented Kenyan actress and media personality. She has had a successful career in the entertainment industry, appearing in popular TV series and movies. She is also a successful businesswoman, having founded her own fashion and lifestyle brand. With her talent, hard work, and entrepreneurial spirit, Jackie Matubia is a role model for many young people in Kenya and beyond.

Source Link :WHO IS JACKIE MATUBIA ? Biography, Age, Career, Education, Husband and Children, Net Worth./

