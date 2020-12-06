Jackie Saccoccio Death -Dead :Jackie Saccoccio, a painter whose elegant abstractions brought her acclaim in the New York art world, has died.

By | December 6, 2020
Jackie Saccoccio Death -Dead :Jackie Saccoccio, a painter whose elegant abstractions brought her acclaim in the New York art world, has died.

Jackie Saccoccio has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

"ARTnews on Twitter: "Jackie Saccoccio, a painter whose elegant abstractions brought her acclaim in the New York art world, has died at 56 ."

Tributes 

the hermeneutic circle wrote
Stunned and saddened to hear of the death of Jackie Saccoccio. Her painting at left was the final object in the Rose Art Museum’s Pretty Raw exhibition (Carrie Moyer and part of a Laura Owens also pictured.) We all loved her painting and working with her.

Jackie Saccoccio Death -Dead :Jackie Saccoccio, a painter whose elegant abstractions brought her acclaim in the New York art world, has died.

