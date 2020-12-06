Jackie Saccoccio Death -Dead :Jackie Saccoccio, a painter whose elegant abstractions brought her acclaim in the New York art world, has died.

Jackie Saccoccio has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

“ARTnews on Twitter: “Jackie Saccoccio, a painter whose elegant abstractions brought her acclaim in the New York art world, has died at 56 .”

Jackie Saccoccio, a painter whose elegant abstractions brought her acclaim in the New York art world, has died at 56 https://t.co/Kochwjt16Y — ARTnews (@artnews) December 5, 2020

Tributes

the hermeneutic circle wrote

Stunned and saddened to hear of the death of Jackie Saccoccio. Her painting at left was the final object in the Rose Art Museum’s Pretty Raw exhibition (Carrie Moyer and part of a Laura Owens also pictured.) We all loved her painting and working with her.

Ahhh… you know. A friend just died. In the prime of her career. And my first thought was: I hope we all just look at her paintings forever. That’s it, isn’t it? What we create is so personal. Seeing this touches me. Look at Jackie’s paintings if you can: https://t.co/3myuTBdo4e https://t.co/8MhHx73ros — Dominique Reill (@DominiqueReill) December 5, 2020