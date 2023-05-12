Jackson Mahomes : Getting to Know Jackson Mahomes: The Younger Brother of NFL Star Patrick Mahomes

Discovering Jackson Mahomes: The Sibling of NFL Sensation Patrick Mahomes

Early Life and Interests

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was born on May 15, 2000. From a young age, Jackson showed an interest in sports, much like his older brother. However, while Patrick pursued a career in football, Jackson found his passion in other sports, namely basketball and baseball.

High School and College Years

During his high school years at Whitehouse High School in Texas, Jackson was a standout player on the varsity basketball team, helping them reach the playoffs during his senior year. He also played baseball and was a pitcher for the school’s team.

After graduating from high school, Jackson enrolled at the University of Missouri, where he continued to pursue his love for sports, this time focusing on basketball. Jackson joined the university’s basketball team as a preferred walk-on, which means that he was not offered a scholarship but was given a spot on the team based on his talent.

Social Media Presence

While Jackson did not see much playing time during his freshman year at the University of Missouri, he continued to work hard and improve his skills. He also gained a significant following on social media, particularly on TikTok, thanks to his entertaining videos showcasing his dance moves and funny personality.

Today, Jackson has over 1.3 million followers on TikTok and almost 200,000 followers on Instagram. He continues to share his life with his fans, giving them an inside look at what it’s like to be the younger brother of one of the most famous athletes in the world.

Charitable Initiatives

In addition to his social media presence, Jackson has also been involved in several charitable initiatives. He has worked with organizations such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Boys & Girls Club of America to help raise funds and awareness for their causes.

Final Thoughts

Although Patrick Mahomes may be the more well-known of the Mahomes brothers, Jackson Mahomes is quickly making a name for himself. With his talent, hard work, and engaging personality, Jackson is sure to continue to be a rising star both on and off the court.

