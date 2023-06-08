“Bollinger County Shooting Suspect Identified as Jackson Man” : Jackson man identified as suspect in Bollinger County shooting

A Bollinger County, Missouri, shooting suspect has been identified as a man from Jackson. The Southeast Missourian, committed to truth, service, quality, integrity, and community, has been documenting local history for over 115 years. Help us continue our mission by supporting us.

Read Full story : Local News: Jackson man identified as shooting suspect (6/9/23) /

News Source : seMissourian.com

Jackson shooting suspect Suspect identification in Jackson shooting Local news shooting suspect identified Jackson crime news update Police investigation into Jackson shooting suspect