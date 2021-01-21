Jackson Mthembu Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Minister Jackson Mthembu dies of Covid.

Jackson Mthembu has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

BREAKING | Minister Jackson Mthembu dies of Covid-related complications: Minister in the presidency, Jackson Mthembu, has died of Covid-19 related complications. https://t.co/CvlbVXmACe pic.twitter.com/V2YvkJGhKe — SA Breaking News (@SABreakingNews) January 21, 2021

