Jackson Mthembu Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Minister Jackson Mthembu dies of Covid.
Jackson Mthembu has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
BREAKING | Minister Jackson Mthembu dies of Covid-related complications: Minister in the presidency, Jackson Mthembu, has died of Covid-19 related complications. https://t.co/CvlbVXmACe pic.twitter.com/V2YvkJGhKe
— SA Breaking News (@SABreakingNews) January 21, 2021
SA Breaking News @SABreakingNews BREAKING | Minister Jackson Mthembu dies of Covid-related complications: Minister in the presidency, Jackson Mthembu, has died of Covid-19 related complications. http://dlvr.it/Rr2cDM
