By | January 21, 2021
Jackson Mthembu Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Minister Jackson Mthembu dies of Covid.

Jackson Mthembu has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

SA Breaking News @SABreakingNews BREAKING | Minister Jackson Mthembu dies of Covid-related complications: Minister in the presidency, Jackson Mthembu, has died of Covid-19 related complications. http://dlvr.it/Rr2cDM

