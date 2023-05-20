“Jackson Street car crash victim” : Car slams into multi-story home in Dayton, suspect/victim name unknown

“Car slams into multi-story home on Jackson Street, Dayton – Suspect/Victim name unknown”
Overnight on Saturday, a vehicle crashed into a multi-story home on the corner of an intersection in Dayton. The incident was reported to the Dayton Police and Fire at 2:45 a.m. by Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. The caller described the impact as a “slam” into the house. Although medics were dispatched to the scene, it is unclear if anyone reported injuries or if anyone was transported to a hospital. The Dayton Police are leading the investigation, and more information will be released as the story develops.
News Source : WHIO Staff
