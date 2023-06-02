“Jacky Oh death”: ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Alumnus Jacky Oh Passes Away After Undergoing ‘Mommy Makeover’ Procedure in Miami

Former “Wild ‘N Out” Cast Member Jacky Oh Dies After Miami Trip for Mommy Makeover

Jacklyn Smith, who was a former “Wild ‘N Out” cast member, has passed away at the age of 32. According to TMZ, Smith died in Miami after traveling there for a “mommy makeover” operation. While the cause of her death is currently unknown, sources revealed that a now-deleted social media post mentioned her trip to Miami for the operation.

BET, the television network that aired “Wild ‘N Out,” released a statement expressing their deepest condolences. The statement read, “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jacky Oh. She was a beloved member of the ‘Wild ‘N Out’ family and will be forever treasured and missed.”

Smith was the longtime partner of “Wild ‘N Out” star DC Young Fly, and the couple had three children together. Their daughters, Nova and Nala, were born before their son Prince, who was born last year.

The news of Smith’s death has shocked and saddened many fans of the show, as well as her friends and family. Twitter users have been sharing their condolences and memories of Smith, with many describing her as a kind and talented person who will be deeply missed.

Smith’s passing highlights the risks associated with elective cosmetic surgeries, such as mommy makeovers. These procedures, which typically involve a combination of breast augmentation, tummy tuck, and liposuction, can be dangerous and even fatal if not performed by a qualified and experienced surgeon.

While it is unclear what caused Smith’s death, her story serves as a reminder to anyone considering cosmetic surgery to do their research and choose a reputable and skilled surgeon. It is also important to have realistic expectations and to understand the potential risks and complications associated with any surgical procedure.

The tragedy of Smith’s death is compounded by the fact that she leaves behind three young children and a partner who loved her deeply. Our thoughts and condolences go out to her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

In conclusion, the passing of Jacklyn Smith, also known as Jacky Oh, has left the entertainment industry and fans of “Wild ‘N Out” in mourning. While the cause of her death is still unknown, her trip to Miami for a mommy makeover has highlighted the potential risks associated with elective cosmetic surgeries. Smith’s death is a tragic reminder of the importance of choosing a skilled and qualified surgeon and understanding the potential risks and complications of any surgical procedure. Our thoughts and condolences go out to her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : Amanda Batchelor

Source Link :Jacky Oh, formerly of ‘Wild ‘N Out,’ dies after traveling to Miami for ‘mommy makeover’/