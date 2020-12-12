Jacob Carr Death -Obituary – Dead : Jacob Carr has Died .

Jacob Carr has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

Marvin Areas is with Pappy Carr. 13 hrs · I am lost for words.. I’ve lost way too many good people in my lifetime. I literally just spoke with you yesterday. I was showing you the memories we shared together. And this was the photo we took before we went to my first party. First I lost my baby sister, my best friend Grant, and now I lost you Jacob Carr. What is wrong with this world? You didn’t deserve to pass away this young. ￼￼my heart is in so much pain right now. We talked about hanging out again and working out like we use to. Please say hi to Sammy and Grant for me! I love you Jacob. And Rest In Peace! I’m so sorry that you was in this much pain when you lost your friend Sammy, and Grant and then your papaw. But now you’re no longer suffering. I wish I could’ve been there for you. I miss you and wish I could have given you a hug. I was in so much pain that I didn’t relize you was too… I love you Jacob Carr.

Source: (20+) Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

Scarlet Phoenyx Synz wrote

I am so sorry you are going through all this hun. Know I am always here for you

Hannah Lindsay wrote

I am so sorry for your loss. Praying for you and your families.

Cindy McDougall wrote

Damn, my heart aches for you. You have been through too much. Praying for comfort for you and everyone around you

Norma Jean Bradley Carr wrote

What happened? Didn’t Jacob go to Keenburg?

Britt Thurman wrote

Praying for you Marvin! Its crazy how some people from keenburg stayed so tight over the years…

Barbara Cornavaca wrote

So sorry Marvin prayers for God to give you strength

